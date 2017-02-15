4th annual Golf Cart Parade a great success

Forty decorated carts gathered at the HOA One Clubhouse. The decorations were creative and amazing with drivers dressed in holiday style. As the sun started to set, they all lined up and headed for Howland’s Highway. They proceeded to drive through neighborhoods that had the houses with the most lavish decorations. There were lots of spectators, waving and cheering and taking pictures. Fun was had by all.

Thank you to the Golf Cart committee: Ed Moisio, Sharon and Dennis Anderson, Fred Pilster and Val Malik for making the 2016 Golf Cart Parade—the best ever!