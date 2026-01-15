Corey Loyd In past years during the late winter and early spring, you may have seen a caravan of cars and carts winding through SaddleBrooke on Saturday afternoons; happy people stopping throughout SaddleBrooke to unload empty boxes at driveways, scurry into backyards, and return to their vehicles with full boxes of fruit. They are the…
Photography with an Artist’s Eye
The SaddleBrooke Gift Shop—Artisans Next Door
Important: Insure Your E-Bike
Oracle Schools Foundation – January 2026
Come Sing with Voices in the Oaks in our 10th Anniversary Season
SaddleBrooke Fruit Pickers Prepare for Another Season
The Perfect Fit for SaddleBrooke!
TJ Duffy Looking for a fun way to get active and connect with others? Our Red Ball Tennis (RBT) Program is the perfect fit! Designed for all levels, from those picking up a racquet for the first time to experienced players, we offer a welcoming community where you can learn, improve, and share your love…
Italian Heritage Club to Host Inaugural Event
SaddleBrooke is about to get a little more dolce vita. We are thrilled to announce the official launch of the SaddleBrooke Italian Heritage Club and our inaugural event on Jan. 24. All residents with Italian roots and their spouse/partner are warmly invited to join and attend. This first gathering is all about connection, celebration, and…
Giant Roadrunner Lands in SaddleBrooke!
Two hundred pounds of clay cut into 214 unique tiles decorated with 29 different glaze colors and around 350 hours of work by SaddleBrooke Pottery Club members resulted in the colorful roadrunner mosaic enhancing the outdoor dining area of the RoadRunner Grill. This year-long project was inspired by the success of the club’s earlier “Lizzy…
An Unexpected Gardening Success
Robert Kumza When I first started gardening in Arizona five years ago, I started with 40 years of previous gardening experiences and prejudices gained from my Pennsylvania gardens. These prejudices led me to believe that gardening was a once-a-year event that started in spring and ended when fall weather hit and all my plants had…
Religion, January 2026
The Community Church at SaddleBrooke Observes 10 Years of Ringing Bells for The Salvation Army
Jerry Fay Annually, over the past 10 years, the Community Church at SaddleBrooke has raised money for the Tucson Salvation Army Amphi Corp by participating in the Army’s Red Kettle program. More than 150 volunteers ring bells to collect donations in the red kettles at Bashas’ between Nov. 24 and Dec. 24. Volunteers practice the…