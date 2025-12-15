Holidays with SaddleBrooke Wind and Strings

26th Annual SaddleBrooke Health Fair Success

SaddleBrooke TWO Improves Dark Sky Compliance: Community Update

Oracle Schools Foundation – December 2025

SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild – December 2025

December 2025, Front Page

CycleMasters Ride in the El Tour de Tucson

Wanda Ross How fortunate we are to have a major world-class bicycling event right in our backyard, the El Tour de Tucson. One of our country’s premiere bicycling events, the El Tour attracts bicyclists from around the world and has raised $150 million for charitable organizations since its inception in 1983. On Nov. 22, the…

Read more →

December 2025, Front Page

MPLNiners Visit Mammoth-San Manuel School

Barb Wallace Tuesday’s trip to Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District was so worth the time! When I first heard of the Mammoth-San Manuel School charity fundraiser, I was eager to find out what we were supporting. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the school, while having funding challenges, is by no means a “poor”…

Read more →

December 2025, Front Page

5th Anniversary Honoring SaddleBrooke Veterans

Linda Eisenhart SaddleBrooke Quilt Club members recently awarded Quilts of Valor to 19 SaddleBrooke veterans. The club participates as part of the National Quilt of Valor® Foundation to show appreciation for the service and sacrifice of those who are serving or have served in the Armed Forces to protect our freedoms. Every quilt awarded is…

Read more →

December 2025, Front Page

SaddleBrooke Salutes Our Veterans Event

Mike Oberski Veterans Day is a time to honor and thank those who have served in the military for their sacrifices and dedication. It’s an important day to show appreciation, and SaddleBrooke honored that pledge to our community and American veterans on Nov. 11 in the MountainView ballroom. About 200 residents attended one of the…

Read more →

Sports, December 2025

The Essentials of Pickleball Make Great Holiday Gifts

Corey Loyd Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in America for the fourth year in a row, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA). Its popularity is soaring nationwide, especially among seniors, and SaddleBrooke is no exception. With 14 courts at the Robson Pickleball Center (RPC) located in the heart of SaddleBrooke and…

Read more →