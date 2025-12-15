Wanda Ross How fortunate we are to have a major world-class bicycling event right in our backyard, the El Tour de Tucson. One of our country’s premiere bicycling events, the El Tour attracts bicyclists from around the world and has raised $150 million for charitable organizations since its inception in 1983. On Nov. 22, the…
Holidays with SaddleBrooke Wind and Strings
26th Annual SaddleBrooke Health Fair Success
SaddleBrooke TWO Improves Dark Sky Compliance: Community Update
Oracle Schools Foundation – December 2025
SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild – December 2025
December 2025, Front Page
CycleMasters Ride in the El Tour de Tucson
Swim Club: Where Fitness, Friendship, and Fast Times Meet
Julie Adamen The Arizona Masters Short Course Meters State Championship, held Nov. 1 and 2 at the Kino Aquatic Center in Mesa, Ariz., wasn’t just a swim meet for SaddleBrooke Swim Club. It was a celebration of fitness, friendship, and fearless fun in the water. With 21 swimmers aged 61 to 94, the team dominated…
MPLNiners Visit Mammoth-San Manuel School
Barb Wallace Tuesday’s trip to Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District was so worth the time! When I first heard of the Mammoth-San Manuel School charity fundraiser, I was eager to find out what we were supporting. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the school, while having funding challenges, is by no means a “poor”…
5th Anniversary Honoring SaddleBrooke Veterans
Linda Eisenhart SaddleBrooke Quilt Club members recently awarded Quilts of Valor to 19 SaddleBrooke veterans. The club participates as part of the National Quilt of Valor® Foundation to show appreciation for the service and sacrifice of those who are serving or have served in the Armed Forces to protect our freedoms. Every quilt awarded is…
SaddleBrooke Salutes Our Veterans Event
Mike Oberski Veterans Day is a time to honor and thank those who have served in the military for their sacrifices and dedication. It’s an important day to show appreciation, and SaddleBrooke honored that pledge to our community and American veterans on Nov. 11 in the MountainView ballroom. About 200 residents attended one of the…
The Essentials of Pickleball Make Great Holiday Gifts
Corey Loyd Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in America for the fourth year in a row, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA). Its popularity is soaring nationwide, especially among seniors, and SaddleBrooke is no exception. With 14 courts at the Robson Pickleball Center (RPC) located in the heart of SaddleBrooke and…