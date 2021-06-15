Your Online Shopping Brings Money to Senior Village

Diane Demeroutis

At no cost to you, every time you shop online, smile.amazon.com will donate to Senior Village at SaddleBrooke. AmazonSmile is a simple and automatic way for you to support the Village. This charitable program has generated over $1,500 for Senior Village—penny by penny, dollar by dollar.

As a non-profit organization, Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is a registered charity with AmazonSmile, which will donate 0.5% of eligible purchases. You can help to fund the various volunteer services Senior Village provides, such as transportation, lockbox installation, help around the house and yard, social activities, and more.

How do you get started? On your first visit to smile.amazon.com just enter Senior Village at SaddleBrooke when you are asked to choose a charitable organization. AmazonSmile offers the same products as Amazon but allows you to help your community when you make purchases.

Remember, each time you make an Amazon purchase, go to smile.amazon.com and help support Senior Village. For more information, please call us at 520-314-1042 or visit www.seniorvillage.org.