Woodcarving 101

Mark Erickson

Need a new hobby? Have some spare time? Here is the answer. Learn to carve wood. While you are creating your first work of art, you will learn what wood works best, selection and use of carving tools, and tool and personal safety. No prior experience required. Tools for first class are provided. If you have tools bring them. Classes are third Saturday of every month. There is a $5 materials fee.

SaddleBrooke Woodcarvers Club meets weekly, Monday afternoon and all-day Tuesday, at the MountainView Craft Center Turquoise Room. We have a wide variety of tools, supplies, books and patterns.

For information contact Mark Erickson at merickson947@gmail.com.