Liz Boyd

Women On Our Own (WOOO) is an organization for women who are on their own (single and not in a committed relationship) who want to stay active and enjoy life with friends.

We maintain a busy schedule, including lots of dinners out and potlucks at members’ homes. In addition, the following activities take place in the MountainView Clubhouse:

* Progressive Hand and Foot Canasta at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month

* Game Night (playing a variety of card and board games) at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month

* Mahjongg at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month

* Trivia games at 3 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month

* Book Club meets for breakfast and book discussion at 9 a.m. on the fourth Friday of the month. For more information on the book club, contact Brenda McBride at [email protected]

The activities mentioned above are limited to WOOO members who have been fully vaccinated against COVID. If you would like to join us, contact our new president, Dee Berisha, at 520-906-2626 or at [email protected] There is a one-time fee of $12 to join.