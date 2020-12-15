Wishing You Healthy Happy Holidays

Barbara Barr

This will be a holiday season like no other. Gone are many of the parties and events. Gone are many of the family members we would normally see. Gone are many of the traditions we looked forward to each year. Who knows what else will be missing from this normally festive time?

This is a good time to focus on us, our health, and our wellbeing. After all, we want to be around next year when we can hopefully enjoy this festive season. Always remember that self-care is never selfish, but rather it is necessary for survival. So, take care of yourself during this unusual holiday time.

We are starting off January with a bang. An expert in animal sciences for the government will be talking about animal health as it relates to diseases (like COVID-19), food sources (like meats from the grocery store), and us! So save Friday, Jan. 8, for this exciting seminar!

While the MountainView Clubhouse is closed for meetings, the Wellness Integrated Network will continue to support you. During this unprecedented time, wellness and healthy lifestyle strategies are more important than ever. We will continue to offer wellness support in the following ways:

1. Facebook: Our Facebook page is chocked full with humor (laughter is the best medicine), articles, and wellness information. Be sure to like our page at www.facebook.com/win.sbaz.

2. Newsletters: To sign up for our email distribution list, send your name and email address to winsbaz@gmail.com.

3. Zoom: We will offer classes, meetings, and other events through Zoom. If you are not currently using Zoom, you will need to download the app from the Zoom website at www.zoom.us. Zoom meetings are by invitation only. To receive an invitation to a Zoom class, email your name and which class you want to attend to winsbaz@gmail.com.

Until we can return to classes at the clubhouse, we hope to see you on Zoom or connect with you through Facebook or our email distribution list. Take care of yourself and take care of each other!