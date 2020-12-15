Winter Hardy Cactus Online Course

Zann Wilson

Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invite you to join us for an online Community Education program with our long-time friend and frequent presenter, Mark Sitter, owner of B and B Cactus Farm on East Speedway. Join the free Zoom webinar on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. Mark will discuss “Winter Hardy Cactus” for SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. He invites everyone to visit the nursery to find these wonderful plants available for sale.

Mark, a long-time member of the Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society, loves succulent plants. He will share his expertise and reveal some of his favorite winter-friendly plants. He claims that his only biographical information worth repeating is his skill as the chief weeder at B and B Cactus. Those of us who know Mark agree that he is a friend to every cactus and every cactus lover. He enjoys elaborating on the virtues of all his many pet cacti.

To register for this presentation visit our website at www.saddlebrookemastergardeners.org.

Click on the registration link on the right side of the homepage. You will receive a confirmation with instructions on how to join the meeting.

For questions about registration, please contact Laurie McCoy at lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.