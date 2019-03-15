Why does God allow bad things to happen to good people

Tony Ingle

That is a question we struggle with along with many others in our weekly Men’s Bible Study. Join us on Friday morning as we explore the word of God.

We begin with breakfast and relaxed fellowship at the Mesquite Grill in SaddleBrooke TWO at 8:00 a.m.

Had breakfast by that time? No worries; join us for study and discussion from 9:00-10:30 a.m. in the Ocotillo Room at the MountainView Clubhouse, SaddleBrooke TWO.

Whereever you are in your faith journey, whatever denomination you may identify with, you are more than welcome to join us.

For additional information contact Jay Hansen at 520-271-8542 or Dr. Bill Pohnert at 520-271-8542.