Whodunit? Come find out at Eat, Drink and Be Deadly!

Karen Schickedanz

Become a SaddleBrooke sleuth and help solve a delightful and hilariously funny mystery by attending a performance of Eat, Drink and Be Deadly! The whodunit will be presented in a dinner theater format on February 19 and 20 at HOA 2 and February 26 and 27 at HOA 1 by SaddleBrooke’s new acting group, Community Circle Players (CCP)

CCP is new in many ways, including having performances at two different SaddleBrooke venues, which will provide proceeds to both HOAs. The $49 tickets include both a full dinner and the play.

Ticket sales for all performances of Eat Drink and Be Deadly! begin at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4. Tickets for the February 19 and 20 performances in the MountainView Ballroom will be sold at the HOA 2 Administrative Office, which accepts cash, credit cards, HOA 2 charge cards or checks. Tickets for the February 26 and 27 performances in the Vistas Dining Room will be sold in the HOA 1 Clubhouse foyer for the first hour and then sales will transfer to the Administrative Office. HOA 1 accepts cash, checks or house account for payment.

Eat, Drink and Be Deadly! is being co-produced by Susan Sterling and Shawne Cryderman, who is also the director. Both are veteran performers in previous productions of PrimeTime Players (PTP), which ended its successful 10-year run with last April’s production of Calendar Girls.

Playing Curt Cabernet, a once-renowned U.S. wine importer, in Eat, Drink and Be Deadly! is Tim Morsani. After winning an acting scholarship to the University of Tulsa and starting a business career, Tim had roles in various community theater productions before moving to SaddleBrooke and playing lead roles in PTP’s Rehearsal for Murder and The 39 Steps.

Another familiar face on the SaddleBrooke stage is Karen Moore, as Sarah Syrah, a wealthy wine connoisseur. Karen has been in six PTP productions, most recently as one of the leads in Calendar Girls. She also is involved with Tucson Improv Movement (TIM)’s training and performances.

David Fuller plays Zeb Zinfandel, a folksy fellow from Oklahoma who makes fruity wine blends quite unlike M. Pinot Noir’s esteemed selections. David appeared last spring in Calendar Girls in a lead role and was active onstage and in local television commercials and short films in central Oregon before moving to SaddleBrooke. He also has been involved with TIM classes and performances as well as two movies recently premiered at Hollywood and Tucson film festivals.

Connie Ward takes on the role of Pinky Zinfandel, Zeb’s seemingly bubble-headed better half. Connie has been a member of the cast or crew for the past four PTP productions, including playing a Calendar Girl last April. She also is a member of the Sonoran Singers.

Other actors in the play are Ron Andrea, Fran Berman, Judi Brauns, Casey Domalewski, Ed Drager, Patty Gregory-Burke, Don Guillette, Ron Kari, Fred Lowy and John Wright.

Supporting crew members are Arlene Guillette, Marjorie Hermann, Alex Infald, Andrea Molberg, Karen Schickedanz, Cash Striplin and Steve Weiss.