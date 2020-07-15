What’s in a Name?

Jim Hagedon

What is in a name? A lot! Consider for a moment, Walt Disney, Budweiser, Star Wars, or Tiffany. For over fifteen years, the Digital Imaging Group of Saddlebrook, or DIGS, has come to represent a group of SaddleBrooke residents with a passionate interest in photography and a keen interest in learning new photographic skills.

“When we started DIGS in 2004, digital photography was still new,” said John Triebe, an early member of the group, and currently co-president of Photographers of Saddlebrook. Our members were excited to learn about the technology and how they could use it to improve their photography,” John added. “Today, essentially all photography has become digital, but our members’ interest and enthusiasm for learning and photography remains unchanged!”

With changes in technology and newer communication methods in mind, the club put together a marketing team to research a new name, overhaul the existing website, and identify new software to make it easier-to-use for club members and others interested in learning more about the group.

“Actually, these objectives came together better than we anticipated,” said Janet Frost, Photographers of Saddlebrook co-president and marketing team chair. “We wanted a name that would not be limited by changing trends or technology, and would be easy to remember without resorting to an acronym. We believe Photographers of Saddlebrook fits the bill nicely!”

Along with a new name, the group has established a new website, PhotoSB.org, that, in addition to being easy to navigate, offers information about future club meetings, the ability to join and pay dues by credit card online, and the capability for members to display their work. There also is information about the club’s Special Interest Groups (SIGS), photography field trips, and social gatherings.

The marketing team is looking at online meeting technology to electronically gather when it is not possible to physically get together. “This could be especially useful for our SIGS, as it would allow attendees to see visuals displayed by the presenter directly on their own computer screens,” Triebe added.

“We are a friendly group and welcome guests at our meetings!” says Frost. “We meet in the Coyote Room in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse on the second Saturday of the month, September through June, with informal breakfast gatherings during the summer. Our regular monthly meetings start at 9 a.m., with informal gatherings before the meetings, starting around 8:30 a.m.”

For more information, visit the Photographers of SaddleBrooke website PhotoSB.org. To view more club member’s photographs, be sure to check out the Photographers of Saddlebrook Facebook group.