We are already busy at SCC

They say when you retire, time goes by faster than when you were working. I now understand what they meant. 2018 is gone and now we are planning for 2019.

January proved to be a busy month. The Ceramics membership had their annual meeting and Volunteer Recognition luncheon on January 9 at SaddleBrooke One Vistas. The food was tasty and they accommodated quite a few food restrictions for our group. The service was top notch. Donations were taken for the Tri-Community Food Bank Project. This generous group donated 45 pounds of food and $581 dollars. Leigh Beaty, President for 2018, thanked the Board for their hard work and announced the Board for 2019. Jill Conklin, President, Jean Medema and Pat Broers, Co-Vice Presidents, Kathy O’Hara, Treasurer, Kate Takacs, Secretary.

Leigh Beaty taught The SW Plate Class on January 14. The class filled quickly and she has committed to another one on March 25, which has already generated a lot of interest and is due to fill quickly.

There was a lot of traffic at the Ceramics Table during the Recreation and Activity Fair on January 19. Thank you to Carol Thompson, Jean Stithem and Kathy O’Hara who shared information and stories generating interest in the club. Names were taken for the next beginner’s class in March (still a few openings). The February class has filled.

The month of February we will have Saturday hours 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on the 9th and 23rd.

The SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club (SCC) was organized to assist residents in SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke TWO in developing their interest and skills in ceramics. This is a great opportunity to meet others in the SaddleBrooke community. We welcome new members of all skill levels. No prior experience is necessary. The club has three kilns and several hundred molds. There is plenty of space in the SaddleBrooke TWO Arts and Crafts complex conducive to learning, socializing and having a fun time. The members learn from each other while forming friendships that last a long time. The club is maintained by volunteers and volunteer opportunities are available to be more involved. We offer classes for all levels (beginner to advanced) and social events throughout the year.

The membership fee is only $20. For more information, please stop by and visit with the daily monitor and see our facility.

SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club (SCC) meets at the SaddleBrooke TWO Arts and Crafts complex’s Quartz Room Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.