Walk to fund a great cause!

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

On Saturday, Oct. 26, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) will be hosting its 23rd annual walkathon. This fundraising event helps to support a wide range of programs that benefit youngsters living in nearby communities. Thanks to SBCO, students receive new wardrobes for school through Kids’ Closet and Teen Closet, have access to educational enrichment programs and college scholarships, and receive food through the Tri-Community Food Bank.

The walkathon begins at 7:40 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse parking lot (near the bocce ball courts). A Vital Moves fitness instructor will lead all walkers in some warm-up exercises, then a car carrying this year’s Grand Marshals, Glenn and Patricia Tewksbury, will lead everyone to Ridgeview Blvd. to start the walk. After completing the full walk around Ridgeview, or a shorter alternative walk near the fire station, walkers will gather at the clubhouse for a hot breakfast buffet.

To register for the walkathon, stop by the SBCO office in suite L in the Minit Market plaza between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The registration fee is $35 per person ($18 for children ages six through 18) and can be paid by check or cash. Or you can register online at the SBCO website, community-outreach.org, using a credit card via PayPal.

If you choose to register online, your t-shirt will be held for pick up at Suite L once registration and payment are received.

The Walkathon t-shirt serves as a registered walker’s “ticket” for the breakfast. Walkers can register the day of the walk, but the choice of t-shirt sizes may be limited.

In addition to registration fees, this year’s event is supported by the agents of Long Realty Golder Ranch Agents and Long Realty Cares Foundation; Tucson Local Media; Apache Gold Casino Resort; Baird Wealth Management; Desert Diamond Casino; Dust Devil Tees; First Plaza Storage; Morris Hall, PLLC; Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care; Flynn Dentistry; Hardin Brothers Automotive; Realty Executives’ Make Your Move Matter Team; Oracle Ford; Radiology Ltd.; and other commercial and individual sponsors.