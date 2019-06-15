Wags and Walkers Group donates to PACC clinic

Linda Morsani

All the hours of hard work and dedication paid off last week when the Wags & Walkers group was able to visit the new state-of-the-art clinic at Pima Animal Care Center and see our recent donation in use. As a result of a record fundraiser last fall at the “I Don’t Want It” sale, we were able to purchase two new syringe pumps for the clinic. Syringe pumps deliver small doses of medication or fluids for acute care. Dr. Jennifer Wilcox took time from her busy surgical schedule to thank the group and pose with us for a nice photo. Many trauma cases pass through the clinic weekly and now they will have two syringe pumps to help in providing critical care to these pets.

Thanks to our SaddleBrooke residents who continue to support this effort each year by donating items to sell and to purchase items the day of the sale. If you are interested in helping out with this effort, we are still searching for garage storage space from late July to mid-October (depending on the sale date). If you can help, please contact Jan at jhpede@gmail.com.