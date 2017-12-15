Verde Sputters news

Trudy Rossi

The snowbirds are returning and along with our new members, the Sputters are fielding quite a bright and cheerful group of ladies every Monday morning. The winter starting time of 9:30 a.m. seems to agree with all and the ladies seem to be grateful for the beautiful weather, new friends and a chance to better previous scores.

On Monday, November 6, the annual Thanksgiving Luncheon was held in The Vistas Dining Room. Special thanks to Ginny Porteous and her committee, Carolyn Bewalda, Jan Deer, Lee Kump and those others who assisted with another memorable lunch meeting. Prior to the always-delicious traditional meal, the Sputters and their guests were treated to a fashion show sponsored by The Butterfly Boutique, a vintage resale shop whose proceeds benefit The Springboard Home for Young Ladies. Modeling some wonderful outfits and accessories were several lovely ladies from Springboard and the Sputters’ own Sue Bartholme, Carolyn Bewalda, Joni Campel, Cathy Howard, Carol Jones and Lee Kump.

The Holiday Luncheon Committee of Maggie DeBlock, Penny Fullencamp, Jan Kasper and Sheelagh Simpson are finalizing plans for what promises to be a very special event on Monday, December 4. Always very grateful and generous, the Sputters have been asked to bring food items and/or a monetary donation for the Tri-Community Food Bank. It was recently learned that Tri-Community received less than one-half of what was expected to help stock the pantry for the upcoming holiday season. This heart-breaking news prompted the Sputters Board to ask for help from the membership. And, as always, the ladies will be buying toys or contributing money to Golder Ranch Fire Department for their annual toy drive. The Sputters membership appreciates their many blessings and is always willing to share with those less fortunate.

A busy new year continues with our annual reciprocal tournaments with the SaddleBrooke Ranch Ranchettes on February 5 and the MountainView Lady Putters on March 19.

Membership in Verde Sputters is open to any resident of HOA One and Two not belonging to a sanctioned SaddleBrooke golf group. For more information please contact our membership team of Elaine Ackerman or Donna Gruninger (825-8123).