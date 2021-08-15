Upcoming Art Classes

Robbie Summers

In-person art classes are back in the Topaz Room at the Arts and Craft Center at the MountainView Country Club complex!

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is proud to announce the return of our premier instructors Laurie Brussel, Karen Brungardt, Deb Kress, Renee Pearson, Robbie Summers, and other fine instructors as they get scheduled.

Speaking of more, we are proud to introduce our new pastel instructor, Delys Nast.

Join us as we experiment with pocket sketching, alcohol inks, watercolor batik, watercolor weaving, and birds of the Southwest, all taught by Karen Brungardt.

Need to get back to the basics? How about Beginning Drawing or Beginning Acrylics with Laurie Brussel, or Beginning Collage with Deb Kress?

Also offered is a repeat of Sunflowers in Watercolor with Renee Pearson. She will also teach a class on how to paint an agave plant in watercolor.

Prayer flags are a unique project, led by Deb Kress.

Robbie Summers will show you what can be accomplished using watercolors and a Sharpie in painting a landscape, or in her other class using the same materials, Fractured Flowers. Scratch board is another favorite of Robbie’s, which she’ll be happy to introduce you to in her Intro to Scratch Board class.

These are just some of the offerings for the upcoming fall season. We have ongoing classes now in July, August, and September, along with our newly scheduled classes in October, November, and December.

Check the website, www.saddlebrookefinearts.org, for further details of each class, such as when it’s offered, price, and a sample piece by the artist and registration instructions. The Fine Arts Guild is looking forward to getting your creative juices flowing again.