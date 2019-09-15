Ukulele Desert Rendezvous—a unique and fun weekend

Kris Shapiro

You won’t want to miss this fun weekend featuring many types of ukulele music and a bit of learning. Grab your ukuleles, and join us Oct. 19 and 20, for three great workshops, along with an intimate public concert by Stu Fuchs. Stu is a Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, recording artist, sound healer, and an innovative and compassionate teacher.

Grab your ukes and head on over. You might have heard us on KGVY, and more information is available at www.quailcreekukes.com. You can purchase both concert and workshop tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, contact Kris at qcukulele@gmail.com.