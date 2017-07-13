These two pups are looking for a new home…can you help?

Buttons and Lucille were brought to the shelter to be euthanized. The owner said they weren’t well. The shelter gave needed medical treatment but Buttons screamed when touched and they sat in a cold kennel for three weeks. The shelter put the girls on the short term rescue list—that meant if a rescue group doesn’t take them, they’ll be euthanized.

When RUFF Rescue heard their story, they jumped into action not knowing the challenges or expenses that lie ahead but willing to save them. Now healthy (Buttons is on arthritis meds) and very happy, these senior sweeties wait for their furever home. They are fun loving and low maintenance pups who deserve a great family. Do you have room in your home for one or both? Call Leslie at 724-689-9843 to meet them.