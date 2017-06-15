Try lap swimming for exercise this summer

Lyn Moreno

The SaddleBrooke Swim Club will be offering the Let’s Swim Program again this summer for residents that would like to begin lap swimming as a physical exercise. This highly successful program has had over 80 participants this past year. Swimmers receive individualized attention from Swim Club members to help improve their efficiency and endurance in the water. Participants should be able to swim one length of the pool to enroll in the Let’s Swim program.

Don’t worry if you think you are not a good enough swimmer, not fast enough, not in shape enough or too old to come to the clinic. The beauty of swimming is that age, physical conditioning or endurance has no bearing on the benefits you receive. It is the best exercise you can do for high resistance, low impact, cardio, strength building and weight loss. Getting in swimming shape takes time, even if you are in shape for other activities—so give yourself a break and just enjoy what you can do! In swimming you get to set your own goals. On the flip side, you are fully responsible for your fitness progress or lack thereof. Many SaddleBrooke swimmers will tell you, you just may be making one of the best decisions of your life. The beauty of swimming is that it works every part of your body. No machine can match it.

Doctors consistently recommend swimming as rehabilitation for many joint issues such as arthritis and replacements. It is great for increasing flexibility, range of motion and strength.

Contact Saddlebrookeswimclub@gmail.com to sign up. The Let’s Swim Program is eight lessons; July 12 through August 4, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the DesertView Pool.