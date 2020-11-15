Joyce Sutay

Hard work always wins for trailblazers. Over six years ago, these ladies worked diligently with the SaddleBrooke TRIAD Partnerships to provide a non-existent service for our community. After nearly half a year of persistence, they were granted permission to establish the Prescription Drug Drop Off Program here in SaddleBrooke!

Now, thanks to these amazing women, community members can conveniently drop off their stash of prescription drugs and over the counter medications (including pet medications) without leaving SaddleBrooke. Kudos to them for continuing to be SaddleBrooke volunteers and for supporting this much appreciated program. I’ve been told that it’s a win-win for everyone involved. Volunteers enjoy devoting their time and energy and those being assisted are thrilled about finding a place in SaddleBrooke to safely dispose of them. Additionally, it helps to ensure the safety of our groundwater, reducing theft of medications by children and adults who might steal them for reuse.

The Prescription Drug Drop Off Program is located inside the Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation at 63701 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd, near the bank, on the west side of the Mini Mart Mall. The program is staffed monthly on the second Friday between 10 a.m. and noon; and on the fourth Tuesday between 2 and 4 p.m.

Stop by to be greeted by a smiling face! Remember that medications should be placed in sealed plastic bags. No liquids, creams, or sharps (needles, etc.) can be accepted. Masks are now required to enter the facility with only two residents entering at a time to maintain social distancing.

Volunteer contacts are Esta Goldstein at 520-825-1181; Danna Koelling at 520-825-9678; Merna Oakley at 520-825-1420; and Peggy Ogier at 520-818-6360.