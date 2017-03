Elisabeth Wheeler

The Tour de Tortolitas connects five trails in the Tortolita Mountains into a 15 mile loop. The tour connects the Alamo Springs Trail, the Ridgeline Trail, the Upper Wild Burro Trail, the Mustang Trail and the Upper Javelina Trail into a loop. Hiking this tour provides opportunities to view six crested saguaros and achieve over 3000 feet of cumulated elevation gain. This is a challenging but rewarding hike into the heart of the Tortolita Mountains.