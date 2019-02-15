Tickets on sale now for ‘50s and ‘60s Sock Hop March 7

Jane Gromelski

Return with us to those thrilling years, when we were young. Some of us went to the dances and danced, some watched from the sidelines. Bah! To that; we can all get on the floor and dance with our own moves. Come and have fun with the music of our golden youth! Sip an alcoholic beverage; now you can legally! Listeners are also welcome; you don’t have to dance.

We will have a Sock Hop in the MountainView Ballroom on Thursday, March 7. The same great band, 3 Jacks and a Julie (AKA Wild Ride) will play for our listening and dancing pleasure. The band will play the same great music we enjoyed at the Sock Hops last year with some new added songs. A live band adds extra excitement to a dance, especially when they are good! And, this band makes it easy to have a good time, the songs are a siren call that forces our bodies to move to the beat.

The November Sock Hop was a blast! This is the last sock hop for the season; the next one won’t be until November.

Tickets for the dance are $29 per person, on sale in the SaddleBrooke TWO Office. Doors and the cash bar will open at 5:00 p.m., the meal will be served at 5:45 p.m. There will be a plated meal of either meat, or vegetarian lasagna with salad and bread sticks. There will also be a gluten free option. But the dining pleasure is secondary to the dancing and listening fun. 3 Jacks and a Julie will start performing at 6:30 p.m. They will play until 9:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar. (If you have other dietary restrictions, the chef can help you.)

3 Jacks and A Julie will play many of our favorites from the ‘50s and ‘60s. The Everly Brothers, Elvis, Roy Orbison, the Beach Boys and Patsy Cline. The band is so talented. I don’t have to build them up in this article, their music speaks for them. When they play the Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody, there isn’t a woman listening who doesn’t want to be up on the dance floor in her partner’s arms, swaying to the music. That’s unfair. The men want to be on the dance floor also. Frank just gets better and better each time he sings it.

Wear your poodle skirt and saddle shoes, or your ‘50s-’60s costume or dress in Tucson casual; come and just listen to the band or come and dance. This promises to again be a very entertaining evening. Return to those youthful days; let’s have fun at a (shoes on) Sock Hop!