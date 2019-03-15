The SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings entertains at Wisconsin state get together

Marie Lopez

Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Winds and Strings, directed by Ed Sand, opened up the evening for the residents of SaddleBrooke that claim Wisconsin as their “Where did you come from?”

The HOA One Vista dining room was packed to the hilt with the salsa red and metallic yellow colors of Wisconsin as well as several Wisconsinites wearing their Green Bay “cheese head” gear.

The party goers were treated to several marches played by the 36 member musical ensemble Winds and Strings as well as many fan favorites. This wonderful group of musicians were tightly seated in the dance floor area but it didn’t deter them one little bit from entertaining this large and happy group of Wisconsinites.

Winds and Strings concluded their Wisconsin concert with 2 rousing renditions of the Wisconsin State song “On Wisconsin.” This crowd really enjoyed this as they sang along and cheered, bringing the roof down.

If your state holds get-togethers and would like The SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings to play at your state gathering please email Jim at vanbrocklinj@msn.com.