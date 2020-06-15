The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke Never Even Slowed Down

Barbara Barr

Who helps deliver produce to the needy, funds after school tutoring for K-8 students while providing tutoring jobs for high school students, packs food for the food bank, provides computers for a technology lab in a school without one, helps fund a school robotics program, financially supports a sewing program for teens, helps fund a therapeutic program for special needs students, provides a leadership club for high school students, furnishes scholarships for deserving college bound students, helps fund vocational scholarships, cleans up an area road, gives books and dictionaries to over a thousand area students, and provides clean water for 27 schools in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico? It’s The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke! We band together as friends to make a difference both locally and globally!

While some of our programs are on a temporary hiatus during the COVID-19 shutdown, our club is still working on service projects and meeting regularly to make the world a better place. While large groups can’t meet at the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse, we are meeting on Zoom each and every Thursday when we “Zoom at Noon.” Each week, we have amazing speakers and a great time getting together.

Our next distribution of fresh produce to the Copper Corridor was Saturday, May 30th. This time, The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke purchased 14,000 pounds of produce distributed in Oracle, San Manuel, and Mammoth. Some members of our club helped to fund the project, others are helping to implement the project, and some are doing both. Our members give back!

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lifelong learning. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley, and all surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, join us for lunch on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. when we resume meeting at SaddleBrooke One clubhouse and meet our friendly members. You are welcome to join one of our Zoom meetings. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at 520-404-5712 or wguyton17@gmail.com.