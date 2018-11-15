The most wonderful time of the year

The SaddleBrooke Barbershop chorus, for their 16th annual holiday show, will bring you a most wholesome and wonderful time at DesertView Theater. And it will be a wonderful time, because in addition to their marvelous chorus, they are bringing back for this show the featured chorus from last year, The A Cappella Syndicate. If you didn’t hear these two choruses perform together last year, you missed a great show.

This guest chorus hails from Phoenix, and is an award-winning chorus of the Far Western District of the Barbershop Harmony Society, a world-wide organization that promotes barbershop singing. Each chorus will sing some well-known holiday standards and there may be a few surprises also. There will certainly be a quartet or two. Then both choruses will join together for a spectacular finish. Think of all those men combined on stage. Think of all those basses with those resounding low notes and the tenors with those sparkling high notes. Don’t forget the leads who carry the melody, and the baritones who round out the chord…that barbershop chord. When those chords ring, chills will run up your spine. It’s the overtones that do it; that make that special barbershop sound.

This year’s concert is on December 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. Tickets are only $23.

So, put a red circle around the show date and get your tickets now. Order online at www.dvpac.net, call 520-825-2818 or stop by the SaddleBrooke TWO Admin Bldg.

See you there!