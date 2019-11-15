The Monday Mixers has started—come join the fun!

Nicholas T. Mares

Monday Mixers is a great way to meet other SaddleBrooke residents. All are welcome—you do not have to be a golfer, couple, or expert putter. All you have to do is want to have fun.

Monday Mixers is open to all men and women of SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke TWO and takes place at the putting green at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse every Monday at 3 p.m. for practice, followed by putting at 3:30 p.m.

The first week of putting is free! Come back and you will be charged only $20 for the season. Prizes are awarded monthly, as well as at the end-of-year putting event.

The 2019-20 season runs into late April, and you do not have to putt every week. Come when you can, come when you want, and come join the fun!

For more information, contact the Truesdales at 362-225-3775 or the Carrs at 712-251-1731.