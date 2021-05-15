The Gift of Life

Debbie McGeehan

Did you know that someone needs blood every few seconds in the U.S., and more than 45 million Americans would die each year without blood transfusions? You can help by donating your blood!

The American Red Cross Blood Drive returns to the MountainView ballroom at SaddleBrooke on Saturday, May 22 from 7 a.m. to noon. Michael and Laurie Lien are the SaddleBrooke Volunteer Program leaders. Mark your calendars for future blood drives on Saturday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Nov. 13.

According to the American Red Cross, about 38% of the U.S. population can donate blood but only 10% do! If you would like to schedule an appointment or find out more information, contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-732-2767or go to redcrossblood.org.