Kathy Kortus and Ron Bouchard

The Desert Gems 7.0 women’s 65 and older team won the league and will go to sectionals Dec. 3 through 5. Since SaddleBrooke restricted court use to members only, the team was lucky to be able to use the Oro Valley courts as home base.

The team played a total of nine matches, winning seven, with 41 sets won and only 19 lost.

Sectionals take place at the El Conquistador courts.

We hope to have a cheering squad from SaddleBrooke cheer us on to victory.

Our team players are Maryjo Quilling, Karen Erickson, Laura Ingold, Jean Lorch, Kathy (KK) Kortus, Janet Jensen, Caryl Wallin, Gail Campbell, Dagmar Hampton, Joann Bosworth, and Diane Gustafson.

The team captains are Kathy (KK) Kortus and Dagmar Hampton.

Congrats to all the members of the Desert Gems.