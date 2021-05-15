Barbara Barr, Robyn Gearhart, and Scott Brewbaker

Meet the fabulous bakers of Stoney Flower Drive. Under the leadership of Faith Fromson, bakers Corky Bosch, Jet George, Nancy Harling, and Joyce Wantuck have been baking up a storm for the Unit 17 annual Spring Fling. This year’s Spring Fling was held on April 18 and included dessert selections such as gluten-free recipes, as well as old favorites like snickerdoodles, sugar cookies, and chocolate cookies.

During the pandemic, if there was one thing this unit missed, it was homemade cookies and desserts at our unit events. Desserts seem to be the shining stars of our monthly unit gatherings. Even when we have catered meals at our Spring Fling, Halloween party, and Christmas party, we still have home baked goodies from Stoney Flower Drive.

So, here’s to a year of great gatherings in Unit 17. Here’s to hoping we can gather each month, and may we find an abundance of friendships, good food, and tasty goodies from the bakers of Stoney Flower Drive.