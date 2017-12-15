Thanksgiving at the MountainView Bistro

Byron Cotter, SaddleBrooke TWO Communications and Marketing Committee

The MountainView Bistro served a fabulous Thanksgiving buffet feast to nearly 600 SaddleBrooke residents and their guests! The extensive menu started with varied salad selections, including a build-your-own green salad selection and bread. Carving station items included brined breast of turkey and brandy ham. The meal offered a fabulous selection of hot dishes: brown sugar glazed carrots, buttered mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, cornbread chorizo stuffing, sweet potato casserole, aged Cheddar macaroni and cheese, smoked honey ginger salmon and roasted turkey legs.

For those who weren’t quite sated with the main entrées, dessert included traditional favorites like pecan pie, pumpkin pie, lemon meringue pie, coconut cream pie, ambrosia salad and chocolate pie!

Many people commented on how delicious the food was, and needless to say, returned for multiple helpings. Kudos to Chef Alan Lambert, Manager Mario Velasco and their staff, whose efforts more than met the expectations of guests!