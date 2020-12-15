Thank you, Friends

Overwhelming Effort

Valerie Metz

A special thank you should go out to Kathy Turner, Unit 29 of SaddleBrooke TWO for organizing a wonderful group of volunteers to help with the Apache Indian Tribe Quilt Project. Without her tireless efforts and generous time and donations this project could not have been such a success.

A total of 120 quilts will be donated to the Elementary aged school children of the Casa Grande Apache Tribe. In addition, another 35 quilts will be donated to Aviva Children Services of Tucson.