Sycamore Canyon Academy students benefit from Rotary Clubs generosity

Barbara Barr and A. T. Barr

“We’ve never had NEW books before!” exclaimed one of the Sycamore Canyon Academy staff members as her eyes teared. “We always get old books that are torn, dogeared and worn.”

Excitement abounded at the Sycamore Canyon Academy as members of the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club came bearing gifts, a check and even more gifts. This year, the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club provided funding for 10 Chrome Books, stocked the academy’s library with new books and provided students with a new book. Under the leadership of President Neil Deppe, members of the Youth Services Committee delivered the donations to the Sycamore Canyon Academy Campus. The Youth Services Committee is chaired by George Corrigan and included members Steven McNeil and John Ruland. Student body leaders and Tim Gloston, director, received the donations on behalf of the students.

But wait! There’s more! Seeing other needs that SaddleBrooke Rotary could fill, the Rotarians contributed even more. The academy was also in need of dictionaries, and the Rotarians have answered the call with a book order for brand new dictionaries to be delivered shortly.

The SaddleBrooke Rotary has supported these struggling students at the Sycamore Canyon Academy for a number of years. This year, the Youth Services Committee of the club outdid themselves in supporting these students. The current focus of Rotary International is literacy, and the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club has been doing its share at a number of local schools in Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, Catalina and Nogales.

The SaddleBrooke Rotarians are making a difference. Won’t you come and make a difference with us? Come sit by the fireside of SaddleBrooke 1’s Clubhouse and join us for a delicious lunch served by the Road Runner Cafe. SaddleBrooke Rotary meets every Thursday at 11:30 a.m., but come a little early so you can meet all the fine folks of the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club! Our members include those who reside or work in SaddleBrooke, the Preserve, SaddleBrook Ranch and surrounding communities such as Oro Valley, Catalina and Oracle. Please contact Neil Deppe at 520-297-4858 for more information.