Swim Club offering free October swim club

Lyn Moreno

Does this sound like you?

“It’s been years since I swam, but I sure would like to swim laps for exercise (insert weight loss, injury rehab or strength), but oh, I am so out of shape and my strokes need work!

If it sounds like you, the six-session free swim club clinic is your answer. The lessons are a great introduction to swimming laps in the pool. There is no requirement to join the club or swim with the group after the clinic, but the club members understand the benefits of swimming and volunteer their time to share the fun! Each session focuses on improving stroke technique and increasing conditioning in a fun, supportive environment. Over 140 SaddleBrooke residents have taken these clinics in the past two years! Clinic is designed for new or returning lap swimmers that can swim at least one length of the pool.

Contact the swim club and sign up! Space is limited! Pre-registration is required!

Free clinics will be Wednesday, October 17–Friday, November 2, 2018.

Participants should plan to attend all six classes.

Six sessions (three weeks) at DesertView Pool on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Email Saddlebrookeswimclub@gmail.com to sign up.