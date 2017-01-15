Sunrise Rotary honors Golder Ranch Fire Department

Mark Your Calendars!

Have you needed your smoke alarm batteries replaced? Ever had a snake in your yard? Needed medical attention? Needed medical transport? Ever had a fire emergency at your home? If your answer to any of these questions is “yes” then you have had the assistance of the Golder Ranch Fire Department.

To recognize the services provided to all SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents, the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club is holding an appreciation luncheon on February 16, 2017 at the MountainView Country Club from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased from Dick Kroese (520-204-0968) or Doug Sweetland (520-818-6541).

This is an event open to all SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. We encourage all residents to attend to show their appreciation and to support the Golder Ranch Fire men and women who serve our community.