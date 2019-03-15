Successful work party on the Arizona Trail

Elisabeth Wheeler

On January 16, twenty-two hardy volunteers blazed through the Oracle Passage of the Arizona Trail to clear out aggressive catclaw and improve a washed-out drainage. Zach McDonald of the Arizona Trail Association provided guidance. Co-stewards Ray Peale and Elisabeth Wheeler along with team leaders Ruth Caldwell, Norm Rechkemmer and Fred Norris assisted. Spirits were high as the much-needed work was accomplished

and new friendships developed. Afterwards, the crew celebrated with hot beverages, sweet breads and brownies provided by Norm Rechkemmer, Linda Barbour and Elisabeth Wheeler.

If you would like to enjoy the camaraderie of trail work, sign up for our March 20 work party from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. in Oracle State Park. SaddleBrooke hikers will leave from MountainView Parking Lot at 7:30 a.m. and return by noon. To sign up, email Elisabeth Wheeler, hikerelisabeth@gmail.com or Ray Peale, ray.peale@gmail.com.