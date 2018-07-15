Student saves life at Rotary charity event

Stephen Argentati

San Manuel High School student Hunter Richardson was recently awarded the Service Above Self Certificate for his use of the Heimlich maneuver to save the life of a volunteer during the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club’s annual Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament. The award is named for the motto of Rotary, “Service Above Self.”

“I heard someone shout ‘she is choking’, so I ran over as fast as I could,” Hunter told other volunteers at the event. “This was the first time I’ve ever used the Heimlich maneuver, and I’m so glad I learned it!”

Hunter is part of the Oracle Interact Club, a high school-age Rotary service organization founded last year and sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club. Members of the Interact Club were supporting the Fore For Kids annual golf tournament. The tournament raises money for a variety of youth-oriented non-profit organizations and Hunter’s selfless actions not only avoided tragedy but contributed to the overall success of the event.

