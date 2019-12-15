Stuck in grief? A remedy for you

Cari Block

Grief is a normal response of deep or poignant distress, suffering or sorrow…a grave wound caused by the loss of a loved one. There is a remedy. Even though grief can have devastating effects on your body, mind, and spirit, support and encouragement are available for your grief journey.

Community Church at SaddleBrooke (CCSB) is sponsoring the GriefShare program led by laypersons who have experienced their own losses. At each GriefShare session, participants will view a video on a grief-related topic. The videos feature respected professional grief counselors and teachers who share insights on how-to walk-through grief in a healthy manner. After the video you will spend time in a small group discussing the concepts on the video and how they apply to you. Since each session stands alone, you are welcome to attend at any point in the 13-week program available on selected Sundays, 1:30-3:30 p.m., November-April.

Some of the topics include: “Is This Normal?”, “Challenges of Grief”, “Guilt and Anger”, “Stuck”, “Lessons of Grief”, “What Do I Live For Now?”.

We invite you to join us for these helpful seminars so that you will be better prepared to face the days to come with hope, and a measure of peace and assurance.

CCSB is a Christ-centered Church with the mission to glorify God by becoming a community of grace where people receive, live, and share the love of Jesus Christ. Join us every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the DesertView Theatre. All are welcome.

For information and reservations contact Bruce Block 858-692-5227, bruce.block@me.com or Cari Block 858-243-3747, cari.block@me.com.