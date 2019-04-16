Stroke/Neurological Support Group

We ask all who have the responsibility for another person’s health, well-being and safety over time to come to our meetings. You, who are the care-giver, need to be a part of a support group to help meet the demands of this difficult, stressful situation.

Meeting: Friday, April 19, at 10:00 a.m. in Room 2 at the Preserve Clubhouse.

We will meet in open discussion and try to assist getting the answers that will help to know how to cope, get resources and preserve our lives, not only the impaired individual.

We will break for lunch at approximately 11:30 a.m. with orders individually taken by Preserve staff. Discussion and meeting will conclude by 1:00 p.m.

Please call for reservations to Marilyn Sellers 818-0965 wwsellers@wbhsi.net or Esta Goldstein 825-1181 jsda38@icloud.com.

Future dates: May 17, June 21, July 19, August 16.