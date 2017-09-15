Sputters land on Gilligan’s Island

Elaine Stamm

The Verde Sputters set sail on the Minnow along with the delightful cast of the Gilligan’s Island Revue on August 3 at the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley.

Walter Fritz, husband of new Sputter member Brigitte Fritz, invited the Sputters, and about 20 of us hopped on board. Walter Fritz is multi-talented, and he runs Putting on The Fritz Productions as producer, videographer, editor and part-time drummer.

Sputters were encouraged to dress as one of the cast of Gilligan’s Island television show, and many of us did. Marilyn Shipman could have been on stage as a twin to Gilligan!

It was a wonderful trip, and we heartily thank Brigitte and Frank. Ship ahoy!