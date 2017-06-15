Spring Hiking Club trip to Page, Arizona

Dave Corrigan

April 18 through 20 the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club enjoyed a fabulous trip to Page, Arizona. Page is located near the beautiful shores of Lake Powell and was created when the Glen Canyon Dam was constructed on the Colorado River. The area offers some of the finest hiking in the Southwest.

The club had approximately 70 persons along on the trip. The club organized 10 hikes and three excursions over the three day period. There was something for everybody. The weather cooperated with perfect hiking temperatures. One of the hikes, close to Page, is called Horseshoe Bend. On this short hike, folks are treated to a panoramic view of the Colorado River from the cliffs above the river.

On the more difficult side one of the groups hiked the Snake Gulch Petroglyphs. There is little elevation gain on the hike, but it’s a long drive to get there and back, as well as a 12-plus mile hike. This area contains some of the finest Native American pictographs and petroglyphs in the United States. Some of these date back as far as 500 BC.

The premier hike on the trip was definitely Buckskin Gulch. This hike was offered twice during the trip with many people participating. This is the longest slot canyon in the United States and is considered one of the top hiking destinations in the United States. The slot canyon walls tower as high as 500 feet above the narrow canyon walls. The response from most people on the hike was – “Wow!” I personally have done this hike each of the last three years and am always awed by the beauty with each visit.

Another highlight of the trip was an excursion organized by Dave Sorenson to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. The trip included a short hike and a tour of their ranch. The sanctuary is home to approximately 1,600 homeless animals.

Tim Butler organized a hiking and kayaking excursion on Lake Powell for seven members. They kayaked on Lake Powell and completed a short hike. Everyone had a wonderful time.

The club also hiked these other locations near Page: Bucktank Draw and Birthday Arch; Wahweap Hoodoos; Cobra Arch; The Toadstools; Hanging Gardens; Horseshoe Bend; The Nautilus; Stateline Canyon

Most of the hiking group got together for dinner one evening at the Dam Bar and Grill. We were treated to an excellent dinner and live country music. Lots of folks got out on the dance floor and some up on the stage. We were rocking the house. Many thanks to Harriet Pearson for organizing this dinner.

Trips like this are only possible thanks to the dedication and hard work of our hiking guides who organize and then lead these hikes. Many thanks to Tim Butler, Frank Earnest, Michael Reale, Rob Simms, Dave Sorenson, Elisabeth Wheeler and Barb Wilder. Their guidance and leadership is greatly appreciated.

Next year’s spring trip is being planned for the Grand Canyon. Join the Hiking Club and participate in these magnificent adventures.