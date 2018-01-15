Spanish Culture Club news

Tom Barnwell

The Spanish Culture Club of SaddleBrooke (SCC) is a culture club, not a language club. It is composed of a group of social and intellectually curious Brookers that seek to expand their knowledge of Latin culture within the Old Pueblo and beyond. This is accomplished through monthly meetings that include speakers and tapas buffets, twice-monthly Spanish-speaking breakfasts and excursions to local events and restaurants.

Spanish-Speaking (definitely not required) breakfasts meet on the fourth Mondays at 8:30 a.m., alternating between the Mesquite Grill and the Roadrunner. Upcoming breakfasts on January 22 at the Mesquite Grill and February 26 at the Roadrunner.

Spanish-Speaking Only Lunches are at noon on the first Monday of each month at the Mesquite Grill. There will be no lunch in January; the next lunch will be on February 5.

Our November meeting featured Judy Freeman, SaddleBrooke’s delightful and dedicated Spanish teacher. She told about Copper Canyon’s history, resources and people. Judy led a trip to Copper Canyon last year and shared her knowledge and insight of that region.

Our January 15 monthly meeting will feature Dancing with the Maras as Wally and Jeanny Mara present a performance and demonstration of Latin dances. The Maras are SaddleBrooke residents and instructors extraordinaire. Their love of Latin dancing is infectious and your feet will want to start moving immediately. The meeting will be at the Activity Center at 5:30 p.m. Bring a potluck dish and your beverage of choice.

Please join us at our next meeting. If you choose to become a member, the annual fee is $20. For more information contact President Marian Brook (mbrook215@gmail.com, 520-825-2792).