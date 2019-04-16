Spanish Culture Club news

Gail Blizard

Word for the day: obra de teatro (a play).

In March, 16 club members went to the Temple of Music and Art and enjoyed an excellent performance of American Mariachi. Imagine a musical comedy with a Latin flair, and you’ll get the idea. At times both funny and poignant, it entertained us while highlighting the power of music to connect and heal. Before the show we had dinner at the adjacent café. Well-known Tucson Chef Janos Wilder’s food was innovative and delicious.

Our March meeting was our popular, annual trivia contest. (Example: What is the name of the wild ancestor of the llama? Answer below.) The winning team of Glenn Tewksbury, Tom Barnwell, Paul Rush and Rhonda Somers came in with an astonishing 18 out of 20 correct answers! In addition to their prize of chocolates on a stick, they earned the honor of crafting next year’s questions. Thank you in advance; we’re looking forward to your creativity next year.

Coming up in April we will have a presentation from the Borderland Community Alliance and in May there will be a taco party and games.

We are a culture club, not a language club, interested in all aspects of Latin American and Spanish culture, including art, music and customs. Speaking Spanish is not required; however, if you’re interested in improving your Spanish, there are opportunities to do that as well.

The club meets monthly on the third Monday of the month. We generally have a potluck dinner, followed by our program. Our meetings are conducted in English. Please join us for our April meeting on Monday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center. Bring a potluck dish to share and your beverage of choice. Come as a guest and try us out!

Monthly Spanish-speaking lunches are on the first Monday at noon at the Mesquite Grill. Contact Audrey Tarchine by the prior Friday to reserve a spot ebbie2@icloud.com. The next lunch will be on May 6.

If you are interested in joining or would like to attend an event on a trial basis, please contact our membership chairperson, Susan Durchslag, at susan.durchslag@gmail.com.

Answer to trivia question: the

guanaco.