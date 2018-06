Mark Van Matre, VP of SPA

SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association members participated in cleaning up a portion of Edwin Road on May 22, 2018, as part of Pinal County’s “Adopt-a-Highway” program. Front row left to right: Gail Bouffard, Henriette Kraut, Ken Powers, Dale Leman, Sandy Mayer, Vennie Fernandez, Robert Perez and Donna O’Shea. Back row: Charlie Bouffard, David Kraut, Nancy Carlson, Linda Cornish, Ed Szympruch, Carol Szympruch, Terry Anderson and Rick Vieth.