SPA Offers Introductory Lesson for Beginners

Shawne Cryderman

Any SaddleBrooke resident is welcome to attend this introductory lesson.

At the end of the intro lesson, participants will have the knowledge of the basics of the game and be encouraged to join SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) and continue with the Assisted Play program.

The only prerequisite or “must have” for the intro lesson is an interest in learning a new sport and the desire to have fun and do your personal best.

One-time lesson available on the following:

Lesson dates: Thursday, March 4 or Friday, March 5

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Pickleball Courts 4, 5, and 6 at The RidgeView courts

Masks are required for lecture/discussion but not required during play. Social distancing will be monitored and enforced.

Cost: $10 payable the day of the lesson in cash (exact amount) or by check made out to SPA.

Please wear non-marking tennis shoes (no sandals or flip flops), a visor/cap, sunglasses, and sunscreen. Bring water with you to stay hydrated!

*Paddles and pickleballs will be provided. We suggest you do not purchase a paddle prior to attending the lesson since not all paddles are SPA approved.

Prior to your lesson, please watch any beginner video on YouTube. Search Introductory Lesson or Learn to Play Pickleball. Just the basics—there are many to choose from.

For additional information and to secure a spot for a one-time lesson, please contact Shawne Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com or 520-818-2690.