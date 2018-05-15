Softball’s winter season champs

Carol Chiarello

The largest number of players in SaddleBrooke Senior Softball happens in the winter season, thanks to our snowbirds and other winter visitors. April 20 was the last day for our 22 teams, playing in seven different leagues. Some days were windy, some were cool, many had sunshine and all of them had tons of fun. Let’s take a look at the results.

Monday Recreation League Dennis Purcell was the skipper of Wanda Fudge-Long Realty, having a dominant championship season with ten wins and five losses. Coming in second place was Twin Lake Air, with manager Ron Finelli, finishing with five wins and ten losses.

Monday Community League We had a tie for first place. With identical records of 11 wins and seven losses, Mike Hamm and Dave Stevens led Waste Management and Window Wizard to the top of the standings. Coming in third, A Closer Look Real Estate Inspection, with Harold Weinenger doing the line-ups, had nine wins and nine losses.

Tuesday Competitive League Rick Keagy’s sluggers, sponsored by Bruce Unger-Allstate Insurance, dominated with 14 wins and only six losses. This team punched out nearly 400 runs on the season. Ron Quarantino was manager for second place BRAKEmax, finishing the season with nine wins and 11 losses. Coming in third was the Bank of the West team, headed up by David Bohlman, with a record of seven wins with 13 losses.

Tuesday Community League Only two teams here and they were similar in talent and skill level. At the top we have Barron Electric, managed by Debbie Seguin, with eight wins and seven losses. So close in second place, Bubba J’s, led by Jim Takacs, had seven wins and eight losses.

Thursday Coyote League Talk about sluggers and dominance, Envision Eyecare saw the ball clearly and cranked out nearly 400 runs this season! With a first-place record of 11 wins and eight losses, Tom Klein was in charge. Caliber Collision with Ken Meinhart as skipper came in second place with nine wins and nine losses. They narrowly squeaked by third place Big Bear Garage Door Services with a record of eight wins, 11 losses. Mike Hamm was the manager.

Friday Community League More dominance here. Rich Battagello was manager for Community Church SaddleBrooke who made believers with their record of 13 wins and only one loss. Second place went to Golf Cars of Arizona, managed by Ed Cussick, finishing with six wins and eight losses. Third place went to Jack Graef’s team, sponsored by Coyote Golf Cars, with five wins and nine losses.

Friday Competitive League With over 400 runs scored this season, the champs here are Copper Health players and their fearless leader Charlie LaNeve. Final record was 11 wins and seven losses. A close second place went to Joe Sanders and the guys sponsored by Dominick’s Real Italian with ten wins and nine losses. Third place went to Central Alarm, with skipper Stu Kraft, and a record of seven wins and 12 losses.

A big thank you goes to Pat Tiefenbach for taking all the team photos.

Spring Season began in early May. Games start by 8:00 a.m. each day, with practices on Wednesday and Saturday. If you have any questions about softball, if you think you want to dust off your old bat and glove, if you want to watch first and consider that your body might want to jump in, please contact SSSA President Mark Hojnacki at sbsoftball30@gmail.com or by phone at 817-727-0068. Our men and women play year-round, and we can find a league for you.