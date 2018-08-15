Softball announces spring winning teams

Carol Chiarello

SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Association recently ended a short but sweet spring season. The statistics were compiled and here are the results:

Monday Recreation Vantage West Credit Union, managed by Janice Mihora, ran all over the Shelves That Slide team all season long, winning seven out of eight games and outscoring them by 70 runs during the season. Tim Benjamin led the one-win team that built character this season. Better luck next time!

Monday Community Two teams tied with six wins, but Mike Hamm’s players for Twin Lake Air only had four losses so they are the champs! Mitch Mitchell was the skipper for second place Shifren Physical Therapy who had six wins and five losses. Coming in third was Kerry Blount-Long Realty, with Ken Beals doing the lineups. Output on total runs scored was close; in fact, only three runs separated the first and third place teams.

Tuesday Competitive Most awesome manager Bob Chiarello (you’re welcome, dear) led the Arizona Pool Restorations sluggers to a strong nine wins, only two losses record in their championship quest. Great guy Bobby Carbone managed the second-place team, Tom Ottaway-State Farm to six wins, four losses. And good actor and nice guy Dave Fuller had to hold up the third-place finishers Tri-Community Lock & Safe with a gloomy season record of one win, ten losses. (Remember, everyone is a winner here in SB.)

Thursday Coyote We had a tie with all teams winning four games and losing four games. Manny’s Organization Station and The Villas Assisted Living were apparently evenly matched with talent. Only five runs separated these teams. Line ups were made by Al Cangeme and Dave Stevens.

Friday Community These three teams were all close in the end, but with six wins and five losses, our champs are the players from Mi Pueblito, with manager Ed Cussick. Close second went to Paul Butler’s team Pride Mechanical, with five wins and five losses. Close third with five wins and six losses went to SaddleBrooke Remodeling, led by Ron Romac.

Friday Competitive The Charles Company, with manager Harold Weinenger, led the way with an impressive eight wins and only three losses. Stone Canyon Painting, skippered by Paul Auster, came in second place with four wins and six losses. Close in third place, Sheftel Dermatology had four wins and seven losses. Steve Garceau was the leader.

Summer season has begun and runs through late September. Our men and women play all year and we can find a league for your talent level. Practices run on Wednesday and Saturday and new players are welcome to come check out our field of dreams. Questions? Please contact SSSA President Mark Hojnacki at mark.hojnacki@saddlebrookesoftball.com or call 817-727-0068.