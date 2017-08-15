Sock Hop tickets on sale now!

Jane Gromelski

50s and 60s Sock Hop! November 7, 2017! Tickets on sale now!

Return with us to those thrilling years when we were young. Some of us went to the dances and danced, some watched from the sidelines. Bah! to that, we can all get on the floor and dance with our own moves. Come and have fun with the music of our golden youth! Sip an alcoholic beverage; now you can—legally! (Listeners are also welcome—you don’t have to dance).

This fall we will have a Sock Hop in the MountainView Ballroom on Tuesday, November 7. The same great band, 3 Jacks and a Julie (AKA Wild Ride) will play for our listening and dancing pleasure.

They should be renamed 2 Jacks and a Julie; Todd retired to spend more time with his grandchildren—sounds familiar. The trio will play the same great music we enjoyed at the Sock Hops last year with some new added songs. Their sound is just as full and exciting as it was as a foursome. A live band adds extra excitement to a dance, especially when they are good!

Tickets for the dance will be on sale in the HOA 2 Office. Doors and the cash bar will open at 5:00 p.m.; the meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The menu will be a plated diner of Chicken Marsala over a Wild Mushroom Risotto with a Marsala Reduction. 3 Jacks and a Julie will start performing at 6:30 p.m. They will play until 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 per person.

3 Jacks and a Julie will play many of our favorites from the 50s and 60s. The Everly Brothers, Elvis, Roy Orbison, the Beach Boys and Patsy Cline. The band is so talented. I don’t have to build them up in this article, their music speaks for them. When they play the Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody there isn’t a woman listening who doesn’t want to be up on the dance floor in her partner’s arms, swaying to the music. That’s unfair—the men want to be on the dance floor also. Frank just gets better and better each time he sings it. They will no longer be playing at the Oracle Inn since there is a new owner who prefers a DJ. So the opportunity to hear this band is not to be missed, playing 50s and 60s or Country.

Wear your Poodle Skirt and saddle shoes or your 50s/60s costume or dress as we do today; come and just listen to the band or come and dance. This promises to, again, be a very entertaining evening. Return to those youthful days; let’s have fun at a (shoes on) Sock Hop!