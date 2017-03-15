Social Awareness Ministry of Santa Catalina Catholic Parish

Micki Wilverding

The Refugee Ministry of Santa Catalina Catholic Church has teamed up with Refugee Focus, a refugee resettlement agency in Tucson. We are currently seeking basic items to set up apartments in Tucson for newly arriving refugee families. Household items such as lamps, kitchen utensils, can openers, pots and pans, other cookware, teakettles, household cleaning and hygiene supplies, diapers, new cotton underwear for children and adults would be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the home of Anne Marie Strubel, 64551 East Canyon Shadows Lane, 818-7845, on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Arrangements can be made to have larger items, such as dining sets, sofas, dressers etc., picked up by calling Kyle Dignoti, 520-721-4444, ext. 105. No beds or mattresses will be accepted. Donation receipts will be provided.