Skygazers Astronomy Club wants to razzle dazzle the grandkids

Rita Fletcher

Consider a field trip, as an activity suited to grandchildren, to the University of Arizona Science SkyCenter up in Mt. Lemmon, a scenic and educational trip making the two hours from SaddleBrooke speed by as you drive up to the 9,200-foot sky island passing through six ecosystems.

Did you know that the U.A. Science SkyCenter at Mt. Lemmon is the largest public viewing telescope in the Southwest? Kids enjoy the five-hour program as the presentations are with humor and wondrous astrophotography! Food is served! There is a gift shop! Then the group is escorted outside to learn how to use binoculars to explore the night sky; then back inside, the dome opens up and you get to look through the Schulman 32” scope. Tickets are available online at www.SkyCenter.arizona.edu or call 520-626-8122. Consider staying overnight in a rental to enjoy the town of Summerhaven the next day.

In SaddleBrooke the SkyGazers Astronomy Club will whet your appetite with their monthly Star Parties. The next three are Thursday, March 16, 7:30 to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday May 17, 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. held in the softball field parking lot. Announcements of cancelling a Star Party due to weather will be on our website, or call Richard Spitzer at 520-603-0940 or email rspitzer@wbhsi.net.

Check out our website at https://sites.google.com/view/sbskygazers/home. It has officer contact information, meeting and star party schedules.

SkyGazers holds monthly meetings with a presenter at 7:00 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month. The location is the SaddleBrooke HOA 1 Activity Center. You are welcome to check us out! Not necessary to be a member to attend!

If you would like to be a member and hear about discounted trips, socials and other news contact Sam Miller 520-468-2525 or samsuzymiller@msn.com.

Did you know that the Cassini spacecraft is plunging through the gap in the rings and Saturn giving the closest and most detailed pictures at 32,000 miles! See these pictures online at: https://Saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/news.

Saturday, March 18 at Oracle State Park at International Dark Sky Park is a Celebration and Star Party. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. the Oracle Ridge Band will provide live music featuring mandolin, steel guitar, bass and drums for some lively country rock and blues favorites. Then 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association hosts a Star Party with telescopes and interpretation. https://azstateparks.com/oracle/events/dark-sky-celebration-second-anniversary

To locate planets do avail yourself of Star Chart, a free app for iPhones and androids.

March planets visible in the west at evening: Venus and Mars east of Venus visible until mid-evening.

March planets visible in the southeast predawn and morning: Saturn and Mercury; Jupiter rises before midnight.

Enjoy the deep sky objects!